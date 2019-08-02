Web Analytics
Pakistani celebrities support Ali Zaidi’s ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign

Celebrities

Pakistani celebrities have taken to Twitter to support Federal Minister Ali Zaidi’s campaign #LetsCleanKarachi to clean the metropolis in two weeks.

In the wake of the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi, most parts of the city are exhibiting a view of Venice. No matter you live in a posh area or a shantytown, the streets in front of your house must have flooded due to rains, and due to the absence of a proper sewage system, the roads have converted into stagnant pools of the mixture of rainwater and sewage water.

Keeping in view the harrowing condition of the city, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi took to his Twitter account to announce that the government is planning to launch a campaign entitled Let’s Clean Karachi to try restoring the city in two weeks.

His campaign was soon endorsed by all Karachiites including a few top-notch celebrities as well. Founder and President of ARY Digital Network and Owner of Karachi Kings, Mr. Salman Iqbal has taken to Twitter to announce the support of ARY Digital Network and Karachi Kings for the campaign.

The man with a magical voicebox, Ali Zafar has also tweeted affirming his total support for the campaign.

The music band Strings also pledges their absolute support.

The legendary, Anwar Maqsood rather sent a video message in his poetic style, asking the people of Karachi to support the government in this campaign.

The epitome of class, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi also pledges his support in a video message for the campaign led by his childhood friend, Ali Zaidi.

The powerhouse of talent, Faysal Quraishi, who has been vocal on various social issues also assures of his support for his campaign.

Singer Salman Ahmed, along with celebrities like Veena Malik and Fakhr-e-Alam also took to Twitter to announce they are also the part of Let’s Clean Karachi campaign.

The uber humble, Iqrar Ul Hassan also sends out a video message for the campaign confirming his entire team’s support for it.

We hope and wish all the people participating in this campaign best of luck. Let’s work together to make Karachi sprinkle its real charm once again.

 

