Pakistani celebrities support Ali Zaidi’s ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign

Pakistani celebrities have taken to Twitter to support Federal Minister Ali Zaidi’s campaign #LetsCleanKarachi to clean the metropolis in two weeks.

In the wake of the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi, most parts of the city are exhibiting a view of Venice. No matter you live in a posh area or a shantytown, the streets in front of your house must have flooded due to rains, and due to the absence of a proper sewage system, the roads have converted into stagnant pools of the mixture of rainwater and sewage water.

Keeping in view the harrowing condition of the city, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi took to his Twitter account to announce that the government is planning to launch a campaign entitled Let’s Clean Karachi to try restoring the city in two weeks.

Inshallah with the help of the citizens of this great city, we will clean up Karachi from trash in the next 2 weeks. #LetsCleanKHI — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) July 31, 2019

His campaign was soon endorsed by all Karachiites including a few top-notch celebrities as well. Founder and President of ARY Digital Network and Owner of Karachi Kings, Mr. Salman Iqbal has taken to Twitter to announce the support of ARY Digital Network and Karachi Kings for the campaign.

The man with a magical voicebox, Ali Zafar has also tweeted affirming his total support for the campaign.

1/2 Thank you @AliHZaidiPTI. You have our full support. Everyone let’s make this #LetsCleanKHI trend and tag everyone who you think has been responsible for this mess! It’s time to reclaim the beautiful city of Karachi and let no one take it for granted. https://t.co/clSmqwubvz — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 1, 2019

2/2 As phase 2, i propose let’s aggressively head on with the #Gogreenkarachi drive. Let’s plant mini forests around and in the city and as many trees as possible. All school and college students along with the citizens should be urged to participate to their best. @AliHZaidiPTI https://t.co/clSmqwLMn7 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 1, 2019

The music band Strings also pledges their absolute support.

We know that there’s a far more beautiful Karachi waiting to be uncovered. Looking forward to working with @AliHZaidiPTI on this amazing initiative. #LetsCleanKHI https://t.co/eSWJrO63hP — Strings (@stringsonline) July 31, 2019

The legendary, Anwar Maqsood rather sent a video message in his poetic style, asking the people of Karachi to support the government in this campaign.

An endorsement from the legendary Anwar Maqsood Sahib for the cause!

I am humbled by the support #LetsCleanKHI pic.twitter.com/WREDYXhSnh — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) August 1, 2019

The epitome of class, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi also pledges his support in a video message for the campaign led by his childhood friend, Ali Zaidi.

A wonderful message by @ybqybq …

“Karachi, Karachi hai!”.

Thank you Yousuf Bashir Qureshi for your support! #LetsCleanKHI and make it the cleanest city! pic.twitter.com/lyaXYs1Vo1 — Ammar Zaidi (@ammarhzaidi) August 2, 2019

The powerhouse of talent, Faysal Quraishi, who has been vocal on various social issues also assures of his support for his campaign.

Singer Salman Ahmed, along with celebrities like Veena Malik and Fakhr-e-Alam also took to Twitter to announce they are also the part of Let’s Clean Karachi campaign.

Thank you Mr Minister @AliHZaidiPTI for realizing that the metropolis responsible for making possible our dream of seeing @ImranKhanPTI as our PM needs the Federal Government to come for its rescue. Lets do this! #LetsCleanKHI — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 1, 2019

@AliHZaidiPTI you made the call #LetsCleanKHI and the people have responded. From most of the entertainment/music industry to the great citizens of Karachi. Everyone is ready to back you on this. Let’s get this done. — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) August 1, 2019

The uber humble, Iqrar Ul Hassan also sends out a video message for the campaign confirming his entire team’s support for it.

اے آر وائی “ہوگاصاف پاکستان” اور “سرسبزپاکستان” کے ذریعے پہلے ہی وطنِ عزیز کو صاف، خوبصورت اور سرسبز بنانے کی مہم پورے جی جان سے چلا رہا ہے۔ اب جب وفاقی حکومت نے کراچی کو گندگی سے پاک کرنے کا بیڑا اُٹھایا ہے تو ہم سب اپنے حصے کا کردار ادا کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/JhlIr94E79 — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) August 1, 2019

We hope and wish all the people participating in this campaign best of luck. Let’s work together to make Karachi sprinkle its real charm once again.

