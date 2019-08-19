In pictures: Where Pakistani celebs are holidaying this summer?

While many of us are still enjoying barbeques or adjusting into work mode after a week-long holiday, some celebrities found this as an ideal opportunity to jet off to their favourite destinations.

Here’s where your favourite celebs are holidaying this summer:

Saboor Aly

The Gul-o-Gulzar actor headed off to the city of dreams—Los Angeles. If you are in LA, visiting Disneyland is a must and Saboor didn’t miss the golden opportunity either. She termed it as a ‘pinch me moment in her life’. From relaxing under a palm tree to posing with beautiful flowers to strolling the streets of LA at night, the actress seems to be having the time of her life.

Momal Sheikh

She was spotted in western Europe’s biggest city, London. The Happy Bhaag Jayegi actor is enjoying the rainy days in the beautiful city. And, Momal is fully prepared for it—her transparent neon raincoat scores all style points this monsoon.

Ushna Shah

The 29-year-old actor is in Capetown, South Africa these days. Ushna was completely mesmerized by the beautiful nature she was surrounded by on her visit to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. Sharing pictures from her trip on Instagram, she said that South Africa is indeed a wonder and it is a treat to be lost in this greenery.

Komal Aziz

The Bay Khudi actor is holidaying in Hunza and couldn’t help taking her eyes off from the majestic Passu cones, a set of great mountain peak. Such is the beauty of northern Pakistan.

