This Pakistani couple is making some hilarious Tik Tok videos

With more than one billion downloads, Tik Tok has emerged as the most popular smartphone app of the year 2018 and the magic has even entered the year 2019.

The app allows every user to get his/her 15 minutes of fame and has made many a struggling models instant stars on social media.

Tik Tok’s popularity in Pakistan also brought forward some unusual stars like this Karachi couple with an account titled Aadi Raajput (@aadiraajput) who is making some hilarious Tik Tok videos.

The couple is using songs, dialogues and other viral videos in a domestic setting and have amassed thousands of fans.

The comments also show that people love how they create videos that make them laugh and visit their profile again and again.

Amongst celebrities, Sanam Baloch, Noor Hassan, Zhalay Sarhadi and Huma Khan can be seen making Tik Tok videos and sharing it on Instagram.

Earlier this year, A-list actress Mehwish Hayat too posted a Tik Tok video on her Instagram profile which went viral.

“Getting a hang of Tiktok madness !” wrote the ‘Dillagi’ actress while posting the video in which she is lip-syncing a Kareena Kapoor dialogue from the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

The actress can be seen lip-syncing Poo’s dialogues alongside two make up artists Bryan William and Arbash Malik. She jokingly described the duo as her “partners in crime”.

