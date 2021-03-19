Pakistani delegation heads to New Delhi on 22nd for water talks

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistani officials will head to New Delhi on March 22 to hold water talks with officials of India.

The delegation to be led by Indus Water Commissioner Mehr Ali Shah will hold talks with India’s Water Commissioner Pardeep Kumar on March 23 and 24 in the Indian capital.

The previous session of talks was held in Lahore, two years ago. Pakistan will present its objections over India’s contentious water projects on Chenab river, sources said.

Indus Water Commissioner Mehr Ali Shah had earlier said that Pakistan’s delegation will attend the two-day session in New Delhi.

“We stand our stance with regard to four contentious Indian hydro electric projects including Pakal Dul and Ratle power project,” Shah said.

In the previous round of talks in Lahore, officials from both the countries had failed to gain any progress over the river water dispute and had ended in a stalemate.

The Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was formed under the Indus Water Treaty which includes Indus commissioners of both the countries. The treaty specifies that the waters of three eastern rivers namely Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, had been reserved for India whereas western rivers, namely Indus, Chenab and Jhelum, are for Pakistan.

The conundrum arises on the Indian claims that it has unrestricted rights to develop hydroelectric power projects on the western rivers.

Comments

comments