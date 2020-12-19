Pakistani delegation twice visited Israel in Nawaz Sharif’s tenure: report

ISLAMABAD: Israeli media has claimed that the Pakistani delegation twice visited Tel Aviv in the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to Israeli media, Nawaz Sharif sent the Pakistani delegation twice to Israel. A religious delegation was led by Moulvi Ajmal Qadri.

Reacting on the matter, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz should answer what deal her father stroke with Israel? and who were other members in the delegation sent on the visit.

اب مریم صفدر کو جواب دینا ہوگا کہ ان کے والد نے کس کس کو اسرائیل بھیجا؟ اور ان کی اسرائیل سے کیا ڈیل ہوئی ؟کیونکہ مریم نے خود ٹویٹ کر کے یہ مان لیا کہ ان کے والد نے اسرائیل میں اپنا نمائندہ بھیجا تو اب قوم جواب تو مانگے گی۔ https://t.co/jfIKxjO9tG — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 19, 2020

Founder of Islamic Theology of Counter-Terrorism Think Tank, Noor Dahri while talking to Israeli media had claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, during his tenure, had sent two delegations to Israel in a bid to normalise relations with the country.

He said that Maryam Nawaz had tweeted the link of his interview with i24 to embrace Prime Minister Imran Khan and use this as a tool against the PTI government, but she soon deleted the tweet after realising that details of sending delegations to Israel by Pakistan during the tenure of her father [Nawaz Sharif] were exposed in the interview.

بات صرف یہ نہیں کہ نوازشریف نے اسرائیل کو تسلیم کرنے کیلیے اپنا سرکاری وفد اسرائیل بھیجا تھا، بات یہ نکلی کہ عمران خان کو یہودی ایجنٹ کہنے والے فضل الرحمان نے جمیعت علمائے اسلام کے مولانا اجمل قادری کو بھی نوازشریف کے بھیجے ہوئے وفد کے ساتھ اسرائیل بھیجا تھا 😠👊 pic.twitter.com/4sQAiGTMWQ — 🇵🇰 ندیم زیدی 🇵🇰 (@_NadeemZaidi) December 17, 2020

