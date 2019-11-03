Pakistani diplomats facing harassment in Afghanistan: sources

ISLAMABAD/KABUL: Pakistani diplomats have faced harassment by officials in Afghanistan as many complaints were emerged last night, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that the Afghan officials started harassing Pakistani officials from the Saturday night as their vehicles had been stopped on different routes and inappropriate remarks launched against them.

The diplomats have also complained about facing difficulties in their movements in Afghanistan while being heading towards Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, sources told ARY News.

Sources closer to the embassy said that Islamabad has raised the issue with the Afghan foreign ministry. Sources added that the Kabul’s ministry seems powerless before the officials of Afghan secret agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS).

According to the ARY News correspondent, the officials stopped the vehicles of Pakistani diplomats who were moving towards the embassy from their residence. The NDS officials started hurling abuses at the Pakistani officials, sources said.

The complaints have not emerged for the first time in Afghanistan as Pakistani diplomats faced difficulties in movements in past and harassed by Kabul officials.

