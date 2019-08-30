Pakistani doctors announce to cross LoC for helping Kashmiris in IoK

LAHORE: Pakistani doctors have taken a great initiative to support people suffering miserable situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by announcing to cross the ceasefire line for providing medical services to Kashmiris.

The brave decision was jointly announced by the physicians of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) when the whole nation is showing solidarity with Kashmir today over the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A declaration has been issued in this regards for stepping forward to reach to helping Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Doctors have written a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for seeking permission to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to serve humanity under the UNSC’s Reference 2417.

The letter stated that the healthcare situation has worsened in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the patients in critical condition were not being allowed to get outside the curfew-hit valley for receiving proper medical treatment.

It said that the supplies of food and medicines are completely suspended which needed immediate attention from the international community and concerned bodies in respect of humanity. The doctors wanted to reach the occupied Jammu and Kashmir for helping out innocent Kashmiris by providing them medical facilities, it added.

Moreover, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Science – Lahore, Professor Dr Javed Akram, asked Indian authorities for not creating hurdles and imposition of restrictions to the doctors’ team decided to reach there for the medical treatment of Kashmiris.

26th day of curfew

The Indian occupied Kashmir remained cut off from the rest of the world on the 26th consecutive day, on Friday, as the occupation authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions.

The held valley is under strict a lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian authorities have turned the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the move.

However, people repeatedly flouting the curfew and other restrictions have been staging protests to show their resentment against the Indian occupation and nefarious move.

Due to the severe blockade, the residents are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.

Kashmir Hour observed

Following the grave situation in IoK, Pakistanis observed Kashmir Hour on Friday to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir Solidarity Hour commenced from 12:00, which will last till 12:30 hours. The hour started with sirens sound all across the country and national anthem of Pakistan was played followed by the national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

All people and traffic stood still as the national anthems were played.

The illegal annexation of Kashmir

The Indian government, through a presidential decree issued on August 5 revoked Article 370 of India’s constitution that guaranteed special rights to Occupied Kashmir, including the right to its own constitution and autonomy to make laws on all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

In the lead-up to the move, India sent thousands of additional troops to the occupied valley, imposed a crippling curfew, shut down telecommunications and internet, and arrested political leaders.

