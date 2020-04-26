Web Analytics
Coronavirus fight: Pakistani flag projected on Switzerland’s Matterhorn mountain

The national flag of Pakistan has been projected on the Switzerland’s Matterhorn mountain in order to show solidarity with the Pakistanis fighting coronavirus pandemic.

Flags of several countries were also showcased on the mountain in the Alps including United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The photo was shared on the official social media account which read, “In Pakistan with high mountains like Switzerland, the spread of the coronavirus is on the rise. We show solidarity with the people of Pakistan and wish them much strength.”

