Pakistani, foreign climbers to ascend K2 without oxygen tonight

SKARDU: A team of Pakistani and foreign climbers will try to ascend the second highest mountain of the globe, K2, without oxygen to set a world record, days after the peak was scaled for the first time in winter by a Nepalese team, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by a noted Pakistani climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who said that the Pakistani mountaineers would begin their journey tonight at 9:00 pm. “We will be going from Base Camp to Camp 3 tonight,” announced the climbers on social media.

The plan is to leave BC at 9pm local time tonight, arrive to C3 on Sunday by noon, rest and push for summit at 6pm. Aiming for the summit at 9am Monday. It’s a very ambitious plan, and conditions are not easy, but we are positive and ready for it. #K2winter2021 #Pakistan — Muhammad Ali Sadpara (@ali_sadpara) January 23, 2021



We are embarking on the mission to summit the mountain and the team will include me, my son Sajid Sadpara and John Snorri, Muhammad Ali Sadpara said and asked the entire nation to pray for their success.

“We will make our country proud by achieving the milestone of climbing the top peak without oxygen,” the mountaineer said adding that although their mission was difficult but not impossible.



Muhammad Ali Sadpara said that he would try his level best to ascend the second highest peak in the globe without oxygen. “It’s a very ambitious plan, and conditions are not easy, but we are positive and ready for it.”

On January 16, setting a world record, a group of Nepal mountaineers successfully climbed up the world’s second highest mountain, K2, as they become the first to scale the summit in winters.

According to the details, the Nepalese men comprising 10 mountaineers become first to summit K2 in winters as Himalayan peak was the only one remaining to be scaled in winters out of all 14 top summits of the world.

Comments

comments