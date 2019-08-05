Pakistani gamer Arslan Siddique has been crowned as the champion of Tekken 7 at the world’s biggest and most prestigious tournament for fighting video games.

EVO took place in Las Vegas, USA where Arslan joined players from all over the world and proved he is a force to reckon with.

On Sunday, he emerged victorious after defeating South Korea’s Knee in Tekken 7. Gamers from four countries including the USA, South Korea, Japan and Pakistan featured in the final round.

Here’s the winning moment.

Earlier in February, the gamer became the first ever unified EVO champion by winning the second Evo Japan.

The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) represents the largest and longest-running fighting game tournaments in the world.

Comments

comments