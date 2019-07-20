10-year-old Pakistani girl sets world record by scaling Spantik peak

ISLAMABAD: A 10-year-old Pakistani girl, Selena Khawaja has set world record by scaling 7,027-metre-high Spantik peak, ARY News reported on Saturday.

She has become the youngest person in the world who climbed 7,027-metre-high Spantik peak, known as the Golden Peak. The mountain is situated in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Nagar Valley in the Karakoram sub-range.

#SummitAlert#Pakistan ‘s 10 years old Selena Khawaja became the #youngest person ever to stand on top of #Spantik peak (7,027m) this morning. This record also holds special value as this makes her the youngest #climber ever to #summit a #7000er anywhere in the world#karakoram pic.twitter.com/t0sMTbzTcl — The Karakoram Club (@KarakoramClub) July 17, 2019

In her message to the nation, Selena, known as Pakistan’s ‘mountain princess’, said,” Hard work is the key to success.” Selena had previously made the record of scaling 6,050-metre ‘Mingli Sir’ at the age of nine in 2018.

Her next destination is the world’s highest peak Mount Everest, said sources.

Last year in March, a nine-year-old girl, hailing from Abbottabad, had become the youngest to scale the 5,765-metre-high Quz Sar Peak in Shimshal Valley, Hunza.

Selena Khawaja had said that she had a special love for peaks.

