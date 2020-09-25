ISLAMABAD: Members of Hindu community from across the country are holding a sit-in in front of the Indian High Commission (HC) in Islamabad to record their protest against mysterious death of eleven Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, India, last month.

Pakistan’s Hindu Council had given a call for protest against the killings India in August.

A large number of people, led by MNA and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar, reached Islamabad late last night from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various other parts of the country in a caravan.

The participants of the sit-in chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. They demanded a transparent inquiry into the tragic incident from the Indian government.

They also called upon the international community to provide them with justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramesh Kumar said India must provide post mortem report and copy of FIR of the incident to Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi immediately.

He added that people in India are being forced for spying and being killed over denial. Dr Ramesh Kumar said that the now it’s time to make Indian accountable for the killings in Samjhuta Express.

