Pakistani Hindus to protest Jodhpur killings at India HC today

ISLAMABAD: The members of Pakistan’s Hindu community will stage protest in front of Indian High Commission in Islamabad against murder of a family of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A convoy of over 20 buses from Tharparkar in Sindh, comprising of men, women and children, reached Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, on its way to Islamabad to protest in front of the Indian diplomatic mission today, against murder of a family of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur.

The participants of protest chanted slogans against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. They stayed in night at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib.

Pakistan Hindu Council’s Patron Dr. Ramesh Kumar MNA talking to ARY News said that the members of Hindu community will gather at Islamabad Toll Plaza this afternoon to protest against Indian atrocities.

“The incident of 11 killings in Jodhpur happened on August 09 and we raised the issue next day on August 10”, he said. “In India, atrocities against people have become a norm under the Citizens Act,” Kumar further said.

“We are not marching towards Islamabad against the government but gathering against Indian oppression. The Foreign Office has summoned the Indian High Commission over the incident but they are avoiding to respond over it,” Ramesh Kumar said.

“World media has been in contact with me. We won’t aim at blocking the main road in Red Zone of Islamabad. We should be allowed to walk into the Diplomatic Enclave of the capital and stage peaceful protest,” he demanded. “Our sit-in will continue till we get justice for 11 slain Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur,” he added.

The caravans of Pakistani Hindus reached Rohri yesterday on their way to Islamabad to protest at the Indian High Commission against murder of a family of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India.

A family of Pakistani Hindus found dead in Jodhpur in Rajasthan state at a rented farmhouse in mysterious circumstances last month.

Pakistan’s Hindu Council had given a call for protest against the killings in neighboring India in August.

The caravans of people from Sujawal, Badin, Talhar, Nawabshah and other cities and towns of Sindh reached Rohri yesterday.

The organizers said that the protest was aimed at inviting attention of the world towards India’s irresponsible behavior.

