Pakistani Hindus call off sit-in outside Indian HC over Jodhpur killings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Hindus on Friday crossed the barricades at the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad to stage a sit-in outside the Indian High Commission over the mysterious deaths of 11 members of the minority community in Jodhpur, ARY NEWS reported.

Pakistan’s Hindu Council had given a call for protest against the killings in August.

A large number of people, led by MNA and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr Ramesh Kumar, reached Islamabad late last night from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and various other parts of the country in a caravan.

The protestors led by Ramesh Kumar stop short of entering the Indian High Commission’s building on Friday evening before being intercepted by the security personnel deployed there.

The PHC chief later conveyed their demands to the Indian officials besides also pasting the demands outside the high commission’s building.

The council had earlier approved a 10-point resolution, condemning the Indian authorities on their criminal silence over the murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India’s Rajasthan state, days after migrating from Pakistan.

The resolution demanded Indian authorities to divulge details on the murdered Pakistanis and register a case against the perpetrators of the heinous act besides also providing their post mortem report.

The resolution expressed the unwavering loyalty of Hindus living in the country towards Pakistan. They also condemned the Indian officials for not giving a way to affectees to lodge their protest with the high commission in violation of international laws.

He announced to wrap up the protest after submitting a memorandum to the high commission officials but vowed to return and continue their struggle.

He added that people in India are being forced for spying and being killed over denial. Dr. Ramesh Kumar said that now it’s time to make Indian accountable for the killings in Samjhuta Express.

He also lauded the local administration and police for providing security to them.

