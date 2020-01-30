Pakistani student of Lyari returns from Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan

KARACHI: A Pakistani student from Lyari area of Karachi has returned from Wuhan in China amid raging Coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Arsalan Amin has recently reached Karachi from China, he was enrolled at a university in Wuhan, the city most affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

It is to be mentioned here that around 30,000 Pakistani students, enrolled at various Chinese academic institutions, are currently present in China.

Amin, talking to media has said that he had quit the city before it was sealed by the authorities. He reached Shanghai from Wuhan on January 22 and later to Dubai and returned back to Karachi, Arsalan Amin said.

“People are frightened from the outbreak in China and 559 Pakistani students have been stranded in Wuhan province, ” the student said.

Pakistani students in China are very anxious due to the deadly outbreak, he said.

The Chinese authorities are properly taking care of Pakistanis, he further said.

“I was allowed to leave after required medical test clearance,” Arsalan Amin said.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million and the epicentre of the virus outbreak in central China, is already in virtual lockdown and severe limits on movement are in place in several other Chinese cities.

Coronavirus has no special symptoms which help the physicians to detect it as it transforms into pneumonia. The disease is being transferred to humans from animals and now it is spreading from human contact.

A person who is suffering from headache, cough and respiratory problems could be infected from the mystery virus that had been detected in China on January 7. Over 6052 persons including 99 per cent from China have been detected with the virus so far, however, the mortality rate is recorded 3 per cent deaths from the virus, whereas, 97 per cent of the affectees have recovered.

