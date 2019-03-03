LAHORE: Praising media, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has praised Pakistan media’s positive, constructive and responsible role for peace in the region.

According to a statement released from his office, CM Usman Buzdar said that Pakistani media’s role was commendable and added that the journalists had performed their national duty very well.

Criticizing the Indian media’s war mongering, CM Buzdar said that Pakistani media had acted responsibly during the ongoing Pak-Indian tension.

He said that Indian media was involved in war-mongering while Pakistani media has always talked about peace. The chief minister said that Pakistani media had played a positive role in diffusing tension at borders while Indian media’s negative role has escalated tension at borders.

He said that all the negative tactics of Indian media had failed and added that now it should avoid propagating war narrative.

Earlier, Indian media on February 28, had lashed out at Congress leader and former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu for talking peace.



Talking to media over the ongoing escalation between India and Pakistan, Sidhu said the issue of terrorism would be resolved through peace only. “We need to resolve problems through talks,” he had said.

