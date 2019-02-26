So some Indian military planes violated the Line of Control (LoC), intruding from the Muzaffarabad sector but timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force saw them releasing payload in haste.

A clear violation but a small story is what it took Indian government and media to claim that it was a surgical strike and that their air force targeted some “terror camps” in Pakistan.

Pakistan government and army is mulling a response to this serious violation but in the meantime social media users in Pakistan are having fun over this “Surgical Strike 2” claim which is as false as the first one.

Here are some top memes.

An Australian cricket analyst Dennis Freedman was perhaps winning this meme battle when comedian Jeremy Mclellan stepped in!

Here is what Dennis shared!



Then came Jeremy.



THE OVERALL MOOD WAS LIKE!

The false claims explained

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

