Pakistani nation, Army two names of one thing: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Expressing solidarity with the armed forces, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Thursday said that Pakistani nation and Army are not two separate entities, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Sirajul Haq said that the nation has great respect and love for the Army, adding that the masses do not consider General (retd) Pervez Musharraf part of the army after retirement.

He said that someone’s opinion about Pervez Musharraf should not be taken as opinion about Pakistan Army. Without taking name of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the JI chief said that question should also be asked from those who had given protocol to Pervez Musharraf.

Read More: Amnesty International expresses concern over death sentence to Musharraf

Earlier on December 18, Amnesty International, a leading campaigner for human rights, had expressed concern over death sentence awarded to former president Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case.

Responding to the conviction Amnesty International in a statement had said that it is crucial that the former military ruler receives a fair trial “without recourse to the death penalty.”

Amnesty had been campaigning for decades for the abolition of death penalty in the world. “The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment; it metes out vengeance, not justice,” the statement had said while explaining the group’s position on this issue.

