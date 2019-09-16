Pakistani nation stands firm with Kashmiri people: KP governor

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has lauded the spirit of tribal people who left Peshawar for Muzaffarabad today to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers.

According to Radio Pakistan, KP governor said the whole nation stands with Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom.

He demanded the international community and the United Nations to play its role in solving the Kashmir issue.

It must be noted that the curfew and communication blackout continued across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 44th consecutive day.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory.

Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport is off the roads across the Kashmir valley. Communication services like mobile, internet and TV channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism had martyred three youth in the held valley on Sunday.

