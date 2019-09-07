Pakistani nation observes Air Force Day today

Pakistan Air Force day is being celebrated across the country on Saturday (today) to pay homage to the martyrs of PAF in defending the country during the Indo-Pak War in 1965.

A notable event of the war was that Pakistan Air Force flying ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam shot down five planes of Indian Air Force in less than a minute.

A day earlier, the nation observed Defence and Martyrs Day to pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The Defense and Martyrs Day was also being marked as Kashmir Solidarity Day to show support of Pakistani nation to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir who have been under lockdown for over a month now.

During the main ceremony of Defence Day, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi yesterday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said, we are prepared and ready to fight till last bullet, last breath and last soldier for Kashmir.

