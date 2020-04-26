Pakistani peacekeepers rescue over 2000 people in flood-hit Congo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani peacekeepers have continued its relief efforts for the people of Democratic Republic of CONGO (DRC) and rescued more than 2,000 people stranded due to heavy floods, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

Director-General (DG) ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Twitter messages that the Pakistani Blue Helmets, part of UN Mission in Congo (MONUSCO), rescued more than 2000 people as torrential floods erupted in the Uvira region started last week that wreaked havoc by leaving thousands of houses damaged and affected 75,000 locals.

Pakistani Peacekeepers rescued more than 2000 people stranded due to heavy floods in Uvira region in Democratic Republic of CONGO (DRC). Torrential floods erupted in Uvira region starting last week. Rains and flooding damaged thousands of houses affecting 75,000 people. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/n5fQfvuL3i — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 26, 2020

“Pakistani Blue Helmets, part of UN Mission in Congo (MONUSCO) immediately rushed to the affected areas for rescue and relief of local populace. Rescue parties were immediately dispatched with paramedics and rescue equipment to different locations,” said DG ISPR.

The peacekeepers built built a stone embankment to check flood water, which was strong enough to shift people & vehicles from affected area. Stranded people were served with food and provided necessary medical care, said Maj Gen Iftikhar.

The rescue efforts of the Pakistani troops have been widely acknowledged by the United Nations (UN).

The spokesperson of the armed forces elaborated that Pakistan has more than 4000 blue helmets serving under UN for maintaining peace and stability across the world. He added 157 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid their lives during various UN missions while serving humanity with honour and courage.

