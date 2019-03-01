Pakistani pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia ‘our guests’: Saudi govt

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that Pakistani pilgrims stranded in the kingdom due to their flights’ cancellation will be the guests of the ministry, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a message on Twitter, the ministry said that: “Under the leadership of the Khadim-e-Harmain Sharifain and on behalf of the Saudi Government and the Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistani Umrah pilgrims stuck in the holy cities are guests of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to provide them comfort, until the flights to Pakistan are resumed. “.

خادم حرمین شریفین کی قیادت میں سعودی حکومت اور جناب ولی عہد کی طرف سے ضیوف الرحمن کو آرام وراحت پہنچانے کی خواھش کے تحت جب تک پاکستان کےلئے فلائٹ کا سلسلہ دوبارہ شروع نہ ھو تب تک حرمین شریفین میں پھنسے ھوئے پاکستانی معتمرین سعودی وزارت حج و عمرہ کے مہمان ھوں گے — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) February 28, 2019

Pakistan had closed its airspace on Wednesday after tensions with India escalated following the violation of Pakistan’s territorial boundaries by Indian jets.

In response, Pakistan had shot down two Indian Air Force jets and had captured a pilot. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that the captured pilot would be released soon.

Pakistan’s civil airspace, however, would remain close till Friday afternoon. Flights to and from Pakistan remain suspended since two days.

The flight operations are expected to normalise after Friday midday, it was learnt.

