Every Pakistani looking forward to PM’s UNGA speech: Sheikh Rasheed

BHIMBER, Azad Kashmir: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday urged the United Nations and “peace-loving countries” to take notice of the unprecedented violation of basic human rights in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public rally in Bhimber near Line of Control, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will fight the Kashmir case at the UN General Assembly session on Friday.

He said every Pakistani has been awaiting the premier’s address at the UNGA, which he said would historic one.

Rasheed said Pakistan took the Kashmir issue to the UN Security Council after 52 years, which is an achievement on diplomatic front.

He said the Pakistan Army is ready to give a benefiting response to India if it resorts to any misadventure.

The minister said all the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stand behind the Armed Forces.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following in the footsteps of Hitler, who had destroyed his entire army as well as the nation.

Modi has a Hindu extremist and fascist mindset, he said, adding over two million Muslims in Assam have been turned into second-class citizens.

Rasheed lamented the Indian Muslims are being meted out unfair treatment.

Comments

comments