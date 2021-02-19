Pakistani power installations may be in crosshairs of cyber attacks, says NEPRA head

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) noted it is necessary to deal with data violations and overcome cyber-attack challenges posed to industrial installations of the power sector in Pakistan as it held a cyber-security webinar on Friday, ARY News reported.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi chaired the virtual session wherein he noted various power installations in Pakistan have been victims of cyber-attacks. He said the distribution sector also suffers sporadic targeting of such invasions.

Farooqi warned that with repeated cyber-attacks, power generation and power distribution can be dented.

In the webinar where foreign experts also contributed their bits on how to overcome cyber challenges, the power regulatory head said this is a curse which expands the world over and thus a collective strategy is required to thump it.

