LAHORE: Five Pakistani prisoners, who were jailed in Saudi Arabia, reached Lahore on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the process of release of Pakistani prisoners from Saudi jails has initiated as five inmates landed in Pakistan in a private airline today.

The Federal Investigation Agency scrutinized passengers and allowed them to go to their homes.

The released prisoners bowed down in gratitude at the Lahore airport. Later, they enchanted slogans, thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan with teary eyes.

On Feb 19, a royal decree was issued ordering the release of as many as 2107 Pakistani prisoners languishing in the prisons of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a request by Prime Minister Imran Khan during the former’s two-day visit of Islamabad.

Following the order, the Saudi foreign ministry summoned details of the Pakistani prisoners incarcerated in Saudi jails from Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in the kingdom.

PM Imran Khan also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman for ordering the release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners detained in Saudi jails.

He said the entire Pakistani nation was thankful for his act of kindness in releasing the detained people.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his tweet welcomed the move of the crown prince saying, “HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has graciously agreed to free 2107 Pakistanis with immediate effect, while rest of the case will be reviewed later.”

