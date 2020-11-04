ISLAMABAD: As many as 44 Pakistani prisoners languishing in various Sri Lankan jails have returned homeland on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, a special plane of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with 44 Pakistani prisoners from Colombo landed at Islamabad International Airport today.

44 Pakistani Prisoners repatriated from Sri Lanka 🇵🇰🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/Btdy3lZrzM — Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD 🇵🇰 (@mophrd) November 4, 2020

The prisoners were brought back to the country under an agreement with the Sri Lankan government pertaining to the exchange of convicted prisoners, the sources said, adding that the prisoners will complete their remaining jail term in Pakistan.

Earlier on November 3, a special plane of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would leave for Sri Lanka to bring back 44 Pakistani prisoners from the country.

The permission for a special flight had been given by the Civil Aviation Authority after the foreign ministry and interior ministry sought permission for it.

According to the air transport wing of the CAA, the plane, PK-9872, would leave for Colombo on Tuesday and would return on the same day bringing back the prisoners.

The flight bringing back Pakistani prisoners from Colombo would also include six women inmates while 24 officials from NADRA and Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) would also be onboard the flight.

