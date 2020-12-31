Pakistani rupee ends 2020 on a positive note

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee extended gains against the United States (US) dollar on the last trading day of the year 2020 as the local unit appreciated by Rs0.45 (0.28%) in the interbank market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at Rs159.83 against the dollar as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs160.28.

In November, the rupee had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing currency in Asia. The local unit had cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

