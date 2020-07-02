Pak rupee jumps by Rs1.45 against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs1.45 against the US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to forex dealers, the Pakistani rupee appreciated by Rs 1.45 against the greenback.

The greenback is trading at Rs166.60 against the domestic currency at the interbank foreign exchange market.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued bullish trends in intra-day trading and gained 200 points.

The KSE-100 crossed the level of 35,000 points.

Gold price hit an all-time high of Rs105,200 per tola in the domestic market on Wednesday.

The per tola price of yellow metal rose by Rs700 to Rs105,200 while 10 gram gold rate rose by Rs600 to trade at Rs90,192.

n June 24, the domestic per tola and 10-gram price had soared to Rs105,100 and Rs90,106 respectively.

According to All Pakistan Jewellers Association chairman Muhammad Arshad, per tola price of gold recorded an increase of more than Rs26,000 per tola in the fiscal year 2019-20 as the precious yellow metal was priced at Rs78,500 on June 30, 2019.

