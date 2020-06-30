KARACHI: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs0.08 against US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to forex dealers, the Pakistani rupee appreciated by 08 paise against the greenback.

The greenback is trading at Rs168.10 against the domestic currency at the interbank foreign exchange market.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trends in intra-day trading and gained 130 points.

The KSE-100 index is currently trading at 34,300 points.

Gold rates continued their upward trend in the domestic market on Monday as per tola price of yellow metal rose to Rs104,100 after an increase of Rs9,00.

Likewise, 10 gram gold price rose to Rs89,248 showing an increase of Rs771.

Rate of precious yellow metal in international markets increased by $15 per ounce to $1,772.44, resulting in an increase in domestic prices of gold.

