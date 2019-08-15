RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

“In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir),Indian Army increases firing along LOC. Three Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat,” Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

The military’s spokesman added that Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian aggression and killed at least five Indian soldiers killed and left many injured besides damaging their bunkers.

pic.twitter.com/wx1RoYdiKE — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 15, 2019

The incident comes at a time when Pakistani and Kashmiris across the world are observing India’s Independence day as Black Day to protest against the country’s illegal annexation of the Occupied Kashmir.

India last week scrapped Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s right to frame its own laws and allowed non-residents to buy property there. Before that, the the Indian government blocked the internet, landline phones, cable television, and every other mode of communication to stop people from protesting against the arbitrary move.

Since then, Pakistan has been raising voice for oppressed people of the valley at all forums.

Freedom fighters have also been battling the Indian rule for nearly 30 years in the valley, leading to the martyrdom of more than 50,000 people.

