BEIJING: Scores of Pakistani students who are stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of a novel coronavirus outbreak under virtual lockdown, face food shortage.

In a video message, they have appealed to the government to make arrangements for bringing them back home.

Speaking to ARY News, Hafsa Tayyab, one of the trapped students, acknowledged officials of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in China have been cooperating with them, but they have not been given any deadline for their evacuation from China’s high-risk areas.

She said no Pakistani student has been infected with the deadly disease until now.

Read More: China virus deaths rise to 80 as Hong Kong bans visitors from Wuhan

Wuhan, a city of 11 million and the epicentre of the virus outbreak in central China, is already in virtual lockdown and severe limits on movement are in place in several other Chinese cities.

Earlier, on Jan 26, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had assured the families of about 500 Pakistani students at the epicentre of the deadly virus that they are “well” and have been instructed to take precautionary measures.

“Having spoken with our Ambassador in China, I can confirm that students are well, no case of #coronoavirus among them & our Embassy is actively in touch with them,” he said in a series of tweets.

Read More: No Pakistani student in Wuhan infected with China coronavirus: PM aide

Zafar Mirza said the Pakistani students in China have been informed about protective measures, asking them to follow the instructions and be patient.

Comments

comments