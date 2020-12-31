Pakistani students secure position at international robotic competition

Three students of Karachi have proved their mettle at the International Robotic Competition held in Canada. The robotic project developed by students of grades 7, 8 and 10th for dousing fire has secured 4th position at the competition.

Talking in ARY News’ Programme, Bakhabar Savera, Ibrahim, Burhanduddin, Mustansar said they recently participated in World Robotic Olympia (WRO) held in Canada, where they were tasked to work on the climatic change issue. Keeping the increasing incident of wildfire in the world, they decided to create a robotic project that helps in dousing fire.

Ibrahim added that four robots were created in the project. Detailing the invention, he said whenever fire breakouts, the robotic sprinter machine will caution with the alarm and after that other machines will help in throwing water over the fire at speed to douse it.

Then another robotic program will help in controlling the carbon dioxide and shifts it to the geo power thermal plant, where it will change into ferric, which helps the affected building or site from completely being demolished after the fire incident.

Replying to a question, the kids said it took two weeks to complete the project.

Mr. Hussain, teacher of students lauded the incredible invention of the kids and said that they are the future of the country.

The students also demonstrated their project.

Comments

comments