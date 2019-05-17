101 illegal Pakistani trespassers deported from Iran

CHAGHI: Pakistanis who trespassed into Iran in hope to illegally emigrate to Europe have been deported back to the country on Friday, ARY News reported.

Iranian border officials deported 101 Pakistanis who were captured in Iran, Levies source said.

The Levies sources said they would be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation.

On May 15, Illegal Pakistani entrants in hopes of fleeing the continent from Iranian shores caught by authorities and deported.

80 Pakistani’s were caught as illegal entrants into Iran by the local law enforcing agencies.

All those caught had been deported back to Pakistan by the Iranian authorities.

The Pakistani’s were looking to travel to Europe from Iran, illegally.

All 80 deportees had been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further probe.

