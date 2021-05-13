Pakistanis celebrate Eidul Fitr amid Covid-19 restrictions

Pakistanis are celebrating Eidul Fitr today (Thursday) amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Eid prayers were held at open places, in mosques and Eidgahs in all cities and towns with Covid safety protocols to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

The festive occasion marks the end of a month-long day time fasting of Ramazan.

In their separate messages on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the countrymen to strictly follow precautions to stem the spread of the deadly virus and show compassion towards the poor while celebrating the festival.

They said the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and strict adherence to the anti-virus protocols is extremely necessary to avert massive outbreak of the virus.

The president greeted the nation as well as the Muslim world on Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed that the day brings along plenty of pleasures and joys.

Prime Minister Khan, greeting the nation on the festive occasion, said the objective of making the believers pass through the exercise of patience and thankfulness is to realize others’ sufferings and hunger as the compassion towards others is the real strength and identity of a human society.

He said the same feelings were also the characteristics of the State of Madina, which we follow as our role model and strive to develop a human friendly society.

The prime minister called for remembering those who have sacrificed their lives for a greater cause to bring pride to the nation.

