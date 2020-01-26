All Pakistanis in China’s Wuhan are safe from coronavirus, confirms Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Sunday confirmed that Pakistani community living in Wuhan and other parts of China were safe from deadly coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The foreign office in a statement said that over 500 students and other community members in Wuhan, and in other parts of China were safe from the coronavirus.

“There is no report of infection in any Pakistani community member thus far,” said foreign office, adding that the community has been reassured of full support and requested to follow health protocols issued by the Chinese authorities and stay indoors.

It said the current situation calls for greater patience and perseverance.

Noting the increase in the number of cases and its human-to-human transmission, the Ministry of Health of China has put additional measures to reduce the risks associated with the viral infection.

The foreign office has advised students and community members to regularly visit the Embassy’s website www.pakbj.org.

For information and assistance, the following numbers can be contacted:

Mr. Zulfiqar Ali, Third Secretary Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing +8618501322992

Mr. Muhammad Junaid, Third Secretary Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing +8615652889195.

The outbreak, which has killed 56 people and infected nearly 2,000 across China, is believed to have originated in a seafood and live animal market in Wuhan.

The city of 11 million people has been placed under effective quarantine for days, with a car traffic ban going into effect on Sunday.

