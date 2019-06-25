44 Pakistanis deported from Germany arrive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: As many as 44 illegal Pakistani immigrants deported by German authorities arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The deportees were shifted to Pakistan via a special chartered plane by the German authorities. The authorities had taken the individuals into custody over immigration violations, criminal conduct and other charges.

Upon arrival, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took them into custody and shifted to anti-human trafficking cell for further investigation.

Read More: 47 Pakistanis deported from Turkey arrive in Islamabad

Earlier on April 1, 47 deported Pakistani from Turkey had arrived in Islamabad. The deportees had arrived in Islamabad via a special aircraft by the Turkish authorities.

Upon arrival, 31 deportees had been shifted to Anti-Human Trafficking Cell by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while the remaining 16 had been allowed to go home.

