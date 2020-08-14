Three Pakistanis die in Barcelona inferno

BARCELONA: At least three Pakistan nationals died in a fire on Friday in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona which left another four people injured, police said.

The fire broke out early morning in the basement of a building in the Barceloneta district of the city, killing three men, “all Pakistani nationals,” a police spokesman told AFP. Of the four injured, one was in serious condition, the mayor’s office said.

Police are looking into the cause of the fire. Barcelona is the economic center of the Catalonia region and is home to a large number of immigrants. The authorities have so far not revealed the names of the fire victims.

Comments

comments