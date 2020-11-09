ISLAMABAD: An anti-corruption court in Islamabad on Monday imposed Rs1 lakh fine on each of the 12 Pakistanis repatriated from Turkey, ARY News reported.

The duty judge ordered that in case of non- payment the convicts will have to spend six more months in prison. Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the 12 people before the court.

One of the citizens said that the Turkish government had returned them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Turkish government has recently launched a country-wide operation against illegal migrants.

Local sources said that the authorities have arrested 124 illegal migrants, including two Pakistanis, in northwestern and northeastern Turkey a few days back. The officials had shifted the migrants to the local repatriation center for foreigners.

In June, at least 116 more Pakistanis stranded in Turkey owing to coronavirus pandemic and suspension of flight operations had returned to homeland via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Airport sources said that a special flight of the national flag carrier had brought the stranded countrymen from Ankara to Faisalabad International Airport.

