Pakistanis can now get their US visa delivered at their doorstep

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) Embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday announced to facilitate Pakistanis applying for the country’s visa with a new optional visa delivery policy.

The announcement was made in a message posted on the official Twitter account of the US embassy in Islamabad. The service would enable the applicants to collect their visa and passport at their doorstep anywhere in the country.

However, it is optional and comes with a delivery fee.

Good news! We are now offering OPTIONAL home delivery service for your U.S. #visa! For a cash-on-deliver fee of PKR 700, we will send your passport & visa to any Pakistani address. To utilize this new service, select the “premium delivery” option during the application process. pic.twitter.com/l89HnLvxgT — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) December 4, 2019

It is pertinent to note here that earlier this year, US revised its visa policy for Pakistani citizens, introducing a fee hike and changes in duration of visa validity for different categories.

According to a notification issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad, the visa duration for Pakistani journalists was reduced from five years to three months, and the validity for work and missionary visas was also reduced to one year from five years.

However, there was no change in the validity for tourist, trade and student visas.

