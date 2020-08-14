ISLAMABAD: As many as 626 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of confirmed cases to 287,300.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 14 people died due to coronavirus-related complications during this period, pushing the death toll from the disease in the country to 6,153.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 15,932 as 265,215 patients have recuperated.

As many as 15,932 more samples were tested over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.2 million. 1,333 Covid-19 patients are under treatment in various hospitals across the country, 144 of whom are struggling for their lives on vents.

Thus far, 125,289 cases have been detected in Sindh, 94,993 in Punjab, 35,021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,062 in Balochistan, 15,342 in Islamabad, 2,167 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,426 in Gilgit Baltistan.

