Pakistan’s airspace to remain close till Friday noon

KARACHI: In view of the tensions with India Pakistan’s airspace will remain closed till 1:00 pm on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the aviation sources Pakistan’s airspace will remain closed until 1:00 pm today.

All the domestic and international travelers have been notified, said an official, requesting anonymity. The Civil Aviation Authority has also informed the International Air Transport Association (IATA) headquarters about it, sources said.

The flight operations were suspended in the country on Wednesday after tensions soared with neighboring India, sources said.

Two warplanes of India were downed by Pakistan Air Force after their intrusion in the country’s airspace, officials said.

All domestic and international flights were suspended at the airports of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Multan.

Indian media had also reported suspension of flights in Occupied Kashmir and India’s Punjab having border with Pakistan. The civilian air traffic said to be suspended at Srinagar airport.

Tensions escalated after Indian government officials’ war mongering statements meant to create an anti-Pakistan hysteria in country to achieve political gains against the opponents in the upcoming general election.

According to the DG ISPR, Indian fighter jets violated Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday and the PAF destroyed two aircraft of the IAF inside Pakistani airspace.

One IAF jet crashed inside Azad and Jammu Kashmir region while other in Indian occupied Kashmir, a military statement said.

