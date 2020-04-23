Pakistan’s coronavirus cases surge to 10,513

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 10,513 after 742 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 2,337 patients have recovered from the disease in the country, while 15 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 224.

As many as 58 corona patients are in critical condition while 5,637 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, according to the statistics released by the national dashboard.

Currently, 7,952 patients are being treated at various hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country.

In last 24 hours, overall 6,700 tests were conducted across the country, while the total number of the coreonavirus tests now stands at 124549.

PM tested negative

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested negative for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for Covid-19 after the Edhi Foundation’s chairperson Faisal Edhi, who called on him last week, was diagnosed with the virus.

Medical experts from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital took his sample for the deadly disease.

SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed in a Twitter message, said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]. The test used was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). I am happy to report that his test is NEGATIVE.”

