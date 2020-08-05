ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 675 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 15 more deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 281,136 and casualties to 6,014, ARY News reported.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 675 new infections were detected after 11,915 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Thus far, more than 2.1 million tests have been conducted in the country while 20,836 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 254,286 patients have recuperated from the disease.

122,016 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 93,571 in Punjab, 34,344 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,780 in Balochistan, 15,122 in Islamabad, 2105 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,218 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Of the total coronavirus-related fatalities, 2,231 occurred in Sindh, 2,157 in Punjab, 1213 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136 in Balochistan, 167 in Islamabad, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 55 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In the country, 1859 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients and 165 of them getting assistance of ventilators.

In 735 hospitals across the country 1281 COVID-19 patients have been admitted.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 686,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it emerged in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Over 17.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 10.5 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

