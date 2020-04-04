Pakistan’s coronavirus tally jumps to 2818 cases, 41 dead

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus tally on Saturday jumped to 2818 cases as 231 more COVID-19 patients were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours, the national dashboard maintained by the federal ministry of health showed.

According to the statistics on the dashboard, the death toll in the country from the virus has jumped to 41, with four deaths reported during the past 24 hours.

However, a positive development is witnessed in fight against coronavirus as 131 people have so far recovered from the deadly infection with at least 21 recoveries reported from the Sindh province in past 24-hours alone.

It showed that 13 patients treated for the virus were still in critical condition.

Giving a province-wide division of the patients, it showed that Punjab being the biggest province of the country has reported most cases that is 1131, followed by Sindh province that has 839 confirmed cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 383 cases followed by 193 and 185 cases in Gilgil Baltistan and Balochistan respectively. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has the least cases in the country with 12 confirm patients while 75 people have so far tested positive for the infection in federal capital Islamabad.

Global virus tally

The global virus tally has reached 1,172,891 cases with 63,886 deaths till to date along with 243,580 patients who recovered from it.

United States (US) remained most affected from the virus as its tally crossed 300,000 mark after 23,271 fresh cases were reported on Saturday. Overall death tally in the country has reached 8,154 with 7,827 patients still in critical condition.

Read More: Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, Balochistan lag behind in testing for coronavirus

Italy has witnessed most deaths from the virus as 15,362 people died in the country out of a total 124,632 people who tested positive for the virus.

According to a news agency, Turkey has reported 76 deaths from the virus today, bringing the death tally in the country to 501 as it still has 23934 confirmed virus patients

Comments

comments