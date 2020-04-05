Pakistan’s coronavirus tally jumps to 2880, death toll 45

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus cases tally on Sunday jumped to 2880 after new COVID-19 infections were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours, the national dashboard maintained by the federal ministry of health showed.

According to the statistics on the dashboard, the death toll in the country from the virus has jumped to 45, with four deaths reported during the past 24 hours.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard stated 170 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic thus far.

The total count of COVID-19 includes 1163 patients in Punjab, 864 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 185 in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad, 12 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The country has recorded 172 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Global Coronavirus Cases

US President Donald Trump has warned Americans to brace for a “very horrendous” number of coronavirus deaths in the coming days as the total number of global fatalities from the pandemic soared past 60,000.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States on Saturday surpassed 300,000, but Europe continued to bear the brunt of the pandemic which has left roughly half the planet confined at home at a huge cost to the global economy.

Over 45,000 of global deaths have been in Europe, with Britain reporting a new daily high in fatalities, taking the overall toll to 4,300 out of nearly 42,000 cases.

There are now more than 1.2 million confirmed cases across the globe, and around 65,000 people have died since the virus first emerged in China late last year, according to a John Hopkins University tally.

