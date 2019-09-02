Pakistan’s ‘corruption perception’ index falls

Pakistan’s corruption perception Index has come down to 116 from 175th position.

According to a statement issued by National Accountability Bureau on Sunday, the performance of the bureau has been lauded by South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and it has been unanimously elected as chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

The statement said NAB recovered 71 billion rupees through direct and indirect ways and deposited in national exchequer last year.

It is worth noting that as per its election manifesto, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government initiated a crackdown against corruption immediately after taking power last year.

On multiple occasions, Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice retd. Javed Iqbal has expressed the resolve to root out corruption from the country and taking the mega corruption cases to their rational end.

The NAB chief said that the anti-graft watchdog’s corruption-free Pakistan policy was bearing fruit and that the institute would keep running active campaigns to build awareness and instilling law abidance in citizens of the country.

