Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases reach 225,283 with 4619 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed 68 more lives in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,619.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,387 new infections were detected after 22,050 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 225,283.

More than 1.3 million tests have been conducted in the country while 95,570 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 125,094 patients have recuperated from the disease.

90,721 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 80,297 in Punjab, 27,506 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,717 in Balochistan, 13, 292 in Islamabad, 1,214 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,536 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global coronavirus cases

The number of Coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed over eleven million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 529,000 lives.

The United States tops both in number of cases and deaths with over two point eight million cases and more than 132,000 deaths followed by Brazil with over one point five million cases and more than 63,200 deaths.

Over six point one million patients have so far recovered from the disease across the world.

