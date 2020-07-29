Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases reach 276,288 with 5892 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The country reported as many as 1063 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 276,288 and fatalities to 5,892.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 1063 new cases were detected after 21256 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

25,513 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 244,883 patients have recuperated from the disease. 1,931,102 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

119,398 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 92,452 in Punjab, 33,724 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,654 in Balochistan, 14,963 in Islamabad, 2,055 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,042 in Gilgit Baltistan.

COVID-19 pandemic is ‘one big wave’

The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned against complacency about new coronavirus transmission in the northern hemisphere summer, saying that this virus did not behave like influenza that tended to follow seasonal trends.

WHO officials have been at pains to avoid describing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases like those in Hong Kong as “waves” as this suggests the virus is behaving in ways beyond human control, when in fact concerted action can slow its spread.

Margaret Harris repeated that message in a virtual briefing in Geneva. “We are in the first wave. It’s going to be one big wave. It’s going to go up and down a bit. The best thing is to flatten it and turn it into just something lapping at your feet,” she said.

Pointing to high case numbers at the height of the U.S. summer, she urged vigilance in applying measures and warned against mass gatherings.

