ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio fell to 6 per cent on Tuesday, a week after reaching its highest-ever level of 7.46pc since the coronavirus outbreak began in the country earlier this year.

A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair was informed today that the highest test positivity rate was recorded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur district at 20.62pc, followed by Peshawar at 19.58pc, Hyderabad at 19.3pc, Karachi at 13.86pc, Abbottabad at 11.21pc, Quetta at 10.76pc and Multan at 10.66.

Also Read: Pakistan’s COVID positivity rate reaches 7.46%

The NCOC was briefed that Pakistan’s positivity ratio has fallen to 6pc during the previous 24 hours. Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest positivity ratio at 14.05pc, followed by 10.01pc witnessed in Sindh, 9.04pc in Balochistan, 5.03pc in Islamabad, 3.8pc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2.6pc in Gilgit Baltistan.

There are a total of 2,165 critically ill Covid-19 patients across the country but the number of such patients is increasing sharply, the forum was informed.

Also Read: DRAP suggests 38 pc reduction in Remdesivir injection price: sources

67 more Covid-19 deaths and 2,458 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country has soared to 8,091 while 343,286 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.

There are now 400, 482 confirmed cases in the country out of which 2,165 are in critical condition.

Comments

comments