Pakistan’s daily vaccinations cross 150,000 mark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily vaccinations crossed the 150,000 mark for the first time the previous day, Asad Umar, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said on Tuesday.

The Planning and Development Minister tweeted that as many as 164,000 people were administered Covid-19 vaccine. Yesterday was the first day when people aged 40 years and above started getting jabs, he added. 

Addressing a press conference earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said the government has signed deals for 30 million vaccine doses.

He said 19 million doses will be received by June this year, clarifying that the government is not relying on donations but 90 per cent of the doses are being purchased.

The SAPM said that local packaging of single dose CanSino vaccine is about to begin in the country. Three million doses of this vaccine will be prepared at the National Institute of Health per month, he added.

